Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Upgraded at SVB Securities

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 9.7 %

ELEV stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elevation Oncology by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 516,880 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elevation Oncology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

