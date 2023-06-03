Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.70. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 78,580 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya, Inc is a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. The firm’s businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.