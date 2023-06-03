Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.238-1.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

