Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.12 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.94-1.06 EPS.
Elastic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ESTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.
Insider Transactions at Elastic
Institutional Trading of Elastic
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 144.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
Further Reading
