Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.12 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.94-1.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ESTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 144.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

