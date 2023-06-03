Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.81. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a negative net margin of 102.64%. Analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ekso Bionics news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $65,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares in the company, valued at $525,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

