Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stake Raised by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,098 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,469,000 after acquiring an additional 258,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 202,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 993,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 123,163 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of EDIT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

