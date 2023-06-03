Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

