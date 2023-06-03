Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $89.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.