Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.28 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

