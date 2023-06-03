Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $319.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.60. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.70 and a 1 year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

