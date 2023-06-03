Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.02 Million in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,870 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,989,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,037,843 shares of company stock valued at $23,508,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on WEN. Citigroup cut their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

WEN stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

