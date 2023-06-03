Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,320 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 91,308 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.86% of Fossil Group worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 217,882 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 77,882 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 598.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 84,666 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 136.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 103,884 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 59,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 129,296 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fossil Group Price Performance

FOSL opened at $2.30 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter.

Fossil Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.