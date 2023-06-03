Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,489 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,245,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,908,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,685,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

