Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 22,807 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 538.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Price Performance

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

