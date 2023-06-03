Edenred SE (EDNMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4086 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This is an increase from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Edenred Stock Performance

Shares of EDNMY stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Edenred has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

