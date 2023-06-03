Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,405. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.90.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

