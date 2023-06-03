Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ETO opened at $22.55 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 77,497 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.