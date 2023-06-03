Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

