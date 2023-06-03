Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.