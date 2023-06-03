Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
