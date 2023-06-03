Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE EVN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $276,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

