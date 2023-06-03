Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETX opened at $17.96 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $786,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

