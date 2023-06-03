Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $11.41 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
