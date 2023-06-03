Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFTGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $11.41 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

