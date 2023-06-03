East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 37,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 29,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

East Africa Metals Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$28.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.05.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

