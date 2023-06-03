DWF Group (LON:DWF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of DWF opened at GBX 54 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80. DWF Group has a one year low of GBX 53.96 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.57.

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

