Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,102.15

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,102.15 ($13.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($13.84). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($13.47), with a volume of 558,464 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLM. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.68) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($15.32) to GBX 1,330 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.07) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.21) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,216 ($15.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,132.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.26. The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,509.46, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

