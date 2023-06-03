Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $123.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Duluth Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Duluth has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Duluth by 12.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 36.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

