Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Duke Energy worth $94,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

