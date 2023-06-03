DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.00

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59.90 ($0.74), with a volume of 50423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.75).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.65.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

