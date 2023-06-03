Driver Group (LON:DRV) Trading Down 4.5%

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.56 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39). Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 65,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.41).

Driver Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.96.

About Driver Group

(Get Rating)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.