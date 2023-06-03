DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Paul Liberman Sells 66,667 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.92. 12,478,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,027,439. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DraftKings

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. MKM Partners cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

