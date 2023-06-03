DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Paul Liberman Sells 66,667 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DraftKings Stock Performance
NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.92. 12,478,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,027,439. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional Trading of DraftKings
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.