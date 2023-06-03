DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.44

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and traded as high as $15.33. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 45,024 shares traded.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 316,482 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,623,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,544 shares during the period.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

