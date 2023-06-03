DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.44

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and traded as high as $15.33. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 45,024 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.
