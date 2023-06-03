Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$83.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$68.90 and a 12 month high of C$85.88.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,563.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

