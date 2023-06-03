Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $166.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,002,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,700. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.90. Dollar General has a one year low of $159.12 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.53.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 93.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 134,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,027,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 203.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 118,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 79,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

