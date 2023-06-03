Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DG traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.12. 9,002,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.90. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $159.12 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.53.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 672,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,576,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $44,608,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.