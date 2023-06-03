Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc (CVE:DUG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Distinct Infrastructure Group shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 667,500 shares.
Distinct Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.
Distinct Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a design, engineering, construction, services, and maintenance company in Canada. The company offers technical services and maintenance, underground and aerial civil construction, third party material management, and hydro-excavation services to the utilities and telecommunications sectors, as well as to governments.
See Also
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Distinct Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distinct Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.