Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 5th

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 5th.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 17.9 %

DPST stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPST. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

