Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

