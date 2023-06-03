DeversiFi (DVF) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002839 BTC on popular exchanges. DeversiFi has a market cap of $77.16 million and approximately $79,567.59 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

