Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as €7.15 ($7.68) and last traded at €7.05 ($7.58). 622,961 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.03 ($7.56).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.19.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.