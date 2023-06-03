Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $70.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMBA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $254,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $77,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,042,000 after purchasing an additional 161,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.