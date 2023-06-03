Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $380.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.72.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $335.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $337.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

