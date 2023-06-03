Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.2-21.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.19 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.75 EPS.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 93.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $361,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.