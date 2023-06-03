Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:DE traded up $18.50 on Friday, reaching $371.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,136. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

