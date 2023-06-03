DeepOnion Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.48 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $705,110.20 and approximately $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,921,935 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

