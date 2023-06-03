Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.10-$21.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. Wedbush raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $476.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.54 and a 200 day moving average of $426.06. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $238.43 and a fifty-two week high of $503.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

