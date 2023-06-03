Decentraland (MANA) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001787 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $909.38 million and approximately $39.41 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,878,271,532 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

