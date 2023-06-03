DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.50

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.
DBM Global Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95.
About DBM Global
DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBM Global (DBMG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for DBM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.