DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.50

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

DBM Global Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95.

About DBM Global

DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

