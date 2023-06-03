Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Datatec Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

About Datatec

(Get Rating)

Datatec Ltd. engages in the development and provision of information and communication technology solutions and services. It operates through the following divisions: Westcon International, Logicalis, and Corporate, Consulting, and Financial Services. The Westcon International division offers security, collaboration, networking, and data centre services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.