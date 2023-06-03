Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,045 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up approximately 1.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Datadog worth $298,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,765,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197,266 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 290,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after buying an additional 52,287 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $6,155,858.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 288,630 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,433 shares of company stock worth $47,219,169. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $3.78 on Friday, reaching $98.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,895,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,078. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

