Daryl Gaugler Sells 2,500 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $961,016.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

PCRX stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 379,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,210. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.65.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.